SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $6.62 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 63.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,175 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $6,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of EFG opened at $104.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.35 and its 200 day moving average is $102.88. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

