SigFig Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRF. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,574,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,550,000 after acquiring an additional 149,460 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,425,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,046,000 after purchasing an additional 24,056 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 2,102,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,882,000 after purchasing an additional 12,036 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,698,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,779,000 after purchasing an additional 43,837 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,623,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,440,000 after buying an additional 294,193 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

PRF opened at $39.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $30.29 and a 1-year high of $40.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.18.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

