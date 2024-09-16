SigFig Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,252 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 538.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 10,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $20.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average of $20.14. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.82. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $21.48.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

