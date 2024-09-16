SigFig Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth $114,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period.

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ CLOA opened at $51.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.77. BlackRock AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $50.93 and a 12-month high of $52.02.

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Announces Dividend

About BlackRock AAA CLO ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2832 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

