Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Trading Down 5.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.1% on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $78.00 to $65.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Silicon Motion Technology traded as low as $56.60 and last traded at $56.60. Approximately 49,004 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 400,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.64.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SIMO. StockNews.com raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 161.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336,448 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $102,779,000 after buying an additional 825,394 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 247.0% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 855,449 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $65,818,000 after buying an additional 608,949 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 15.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 791,823 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $64,130,000 after buying an additional 105,084 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.4% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 754,017 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $61,068,000 after buying an additional 17,646 shares during the period. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $44,073,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.56.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.75 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.07%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

