SM Energy (NYSE:SM) PT Lowered to $50.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

SM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised SM Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Tudor Pickering upgraded SM Energy to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SM Energy from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.78.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $39.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.73. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $53.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 4.18.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $634.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SM. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $5,614,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in SM Energy by 1,733.5% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 102,307 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 96,727 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SM Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,593,103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,685,000 after buying an additional 64,781 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the first quarter valued at $710,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in SM Energy by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 198,380 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 21,102 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

