Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Short Interest Update

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,342,300 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the August 15th total of 41,965,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 151,711.5 days.

Shares of SNMRF stock remained flat at $4.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average of $4.69. Snam has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $5.09.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure. The company operates through Transportation, Storage, Regasification, Energy Transition, and other segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services; and owns and manages liquified natural gas (LNG) regasification plants.

