Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Ithaka Group LLC

Ithaka Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $113.67 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.13 and a 52-week high of $237.72. The firm has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.60 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.48.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNOW. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total value of $61,357.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 759,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,511,651.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $61,357.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 759,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,511,651.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.08, for a total value of $435,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,016 shares in the company, valued at $27,865,697.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 512,262 shares of company stock valued at $63,340,261. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

