Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $112.26 and last traded at $112.60. Approximately 575,466 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 6,548,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Snowflake from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.03.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.48. The firm has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $61,357.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 759,473 shares in the company, valued at $83,511,651.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $61,357.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 759,473 shares in the company, valued at $83,511,651.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total value of $121,247.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,236.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 512,262 shares of company stock worth $63,340,261. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 0.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 25.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.0% in the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.6% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

