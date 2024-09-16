Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOHOB traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.26. The company had a trading volume of 507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $24.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.83.

Sotherly Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.95%.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

