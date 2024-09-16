S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Montag & Caldwell LLC

Montag & Caldwell LLC cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for approximately 3.2% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $15,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,403,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,369,000 after buying an additional 190,758 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 107.2% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 5,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 475,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $1,222,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,236,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.1 %

S&P Global stock opened at $519.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.59 billion, a PE ratio of 58.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $493.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $451.92. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $340.49 and a 12 month high of $524.14.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on S&P Global from $486.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.18.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

