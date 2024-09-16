SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Shares Acquired by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 595,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,729 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up about 1.9% of One Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $54,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 66,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 185,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,051,000 after buying an additional 16,915 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 411.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 272,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,032,000 after acquiring an additional 219,463 shares during the period. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.61. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.21 and a 52 week high of $91.85.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

