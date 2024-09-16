SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTSGet Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,504,555 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 1,516,796 shares.The stock last traded at $29.42 and had previously closed at $29.40.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

