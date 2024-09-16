SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,979 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altiora Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 231,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after acquiring an additional 25,077 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,187,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,097 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 254,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 72,765 shares during the period. First Trust Bank Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Bank Ltd. now owns 446,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,973,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,039,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $29.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.93. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $29.41.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.