SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 371.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,334 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $80.86 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.78 and a 52-week high of $84.16. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.35 and a 200 day moving average of $76.30.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

