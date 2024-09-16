SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 46.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,807 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth $831,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,256,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

XME opened at $58.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.05. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

