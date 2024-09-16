SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Holdings Lifted by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,031 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $9,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter valued at about $60,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of KRE opened at $55.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.73. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $59.59.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

