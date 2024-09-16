Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC Takes $27,000 Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GEV. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,720,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of GEV opened at $225.59 on Monday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $228.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Argus assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $220.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.03.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GEV

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.