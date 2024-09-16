Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC Takes $27,000 Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GEV. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,720,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000.
GE Vernova Trading Up 4.8 %
Shares of GEV opened at $225.59 on Monday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $228.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.89.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Argus assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $220.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.03.
About GE Vernova
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
