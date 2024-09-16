Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Short Interest Update

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 822,100 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the August 15th total of 595,100 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 542,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANY. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Sphere 3D from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com cut Sphere 3D from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sphere 3D stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Sphere 3D Corp. ( NASDAQ:ANY Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,130 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.28% of Sphere 3D as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sphere 3D stock remained flat at $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday. 175,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,292. Sphere 3D has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.14.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million. Sphere 3D had a negative net margin of 69.64% and a negative return on equity of 67.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sphere 3D will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is involved with digital asset mining pool operators to provide computing power to the mining pools. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

