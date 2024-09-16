Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.32

Shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.32 and last traded at $7.22, with a volume of 103073 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

STGW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Stagwell in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stagwell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.79.

The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.48.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $671.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.61 million. Stagwell had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Stagwell in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stagwell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,316,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Stagwell by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Stagwell by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 25.1% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. 35.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

