Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Short Interest Down 21.4% in August

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,400 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the August 15th total of 219,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Standex International Trading Up 2.7 %

Standex International stock opened at $171.90 on Monday. Standex International has a 1 year low of $130.04 and a 1 year high of $191.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $180.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.35 million. Standex International had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Standex International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Standex International will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.42%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Standex International from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standex International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,560,000. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in Standex International during the first quarter valued at $52,565,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standex International in the 1st quarter worth $4,647,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 292.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 1st quarter valued at about $691,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

