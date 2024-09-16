Steem (STEEM) Achieves Market Cap of $76.75 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Steem has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. Steem has a total market capitalization of $76.75 million and $14.61 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,111.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $312.98 or 0.00538586 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00009789 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00108578 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $170.75 or 0.00293836 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00030675 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00032775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00079880 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 471,596,966 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

