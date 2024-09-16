STF Management LP Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

STF Management LP lessened its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up 1.0% of STF Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. STF Management LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 6,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $790,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 27,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 572,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,872,000 after buying an additional 52,976 shares during the period. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 11.2% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 52,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,448,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 238 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total transaction of $113,645.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total transaction of $113,645.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,555 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,737 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $489.86 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.85 and a 1 year high of $496.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $463.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $422.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.45.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

