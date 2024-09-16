Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for September 16th (ACRV, AEE, ASX, BHP, BLDR, BNTX, CHCT, CMPX, DK, EGP)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, September 16th:

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) was upgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $89.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $82.00.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX)

was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $220.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $165.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $125.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $91.00.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an underperform rating to an inline rating. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $21.00.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) was upgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $5.00 price target on the stock.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $26.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $28.00.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. Evercore ISI currently has $204.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $192.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $130.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $119.00.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $175.00 target price on the stock.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $24.00 target price on the stock.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $111.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $103.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was upgraded by analysts at Melius from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $210.00 target price on the stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. Evercore ISI currently has $120.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $96.00.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an underperform rating to an inline rating. They currently have $66.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $55.00.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. Evercore ISI currently has $172.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $160.00.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Wedbush currently has $80.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00.

