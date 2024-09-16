StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Issuer Direct Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE ISDR opened at $10.66 on Thursday. Issuer Direct has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $20.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.69 million, a PE ratio of 53.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.49.
Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Issuer Direct had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 million. As a group, analysts predict that Issuer Direct will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.
