StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ISDR opened at $10.66 on Thursday. Issuer Direct has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $20.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.69 million, a PE ratio of 53.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.49.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Issuer Direct had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 million. As a group, analysts predict that Issuer Direct will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 4,744 shares of Issuer Direct stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $37,003.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 662,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,269. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 4,744 shares of Issuer Direct stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $37,003.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 662,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,269. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.76 per share, for a total transaction of $40,152.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 709,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,922,416.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 51,153 shares of company stock worth $444,409 in the last three months. 26.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

