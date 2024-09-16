StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Monday, July 29th.

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of CB Financial Services stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.57. CB Financial Services has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $28.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The company had revenue of $19.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 million. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 24.64%. Equities analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBFV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in CB Financial Services by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 326,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in CB Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CB Financial Services by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

