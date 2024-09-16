StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Surmodics in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barrington Research reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Lake Street Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Surmodics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Sidoti reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surmodics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Surmodics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SRDX opened at $39.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $561.67 million, a P/E ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 1.20. Surmodics has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $42.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. Surmodics had a positive return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $30.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.32 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Surmodics will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surmodics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Surmodics by 14.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Surmodics by 13.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Surmodics by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Surmodics by 7.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Surmodics during the second quarter worth $206,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

