StockNews.com Lowers Ashland (NYSE:ASH) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ASH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ashland from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ashland from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ashland from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ashland from $116.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Get Ashland alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ASH

Ashland Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Ashland stock opened at $86.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.88. Ashland has a 52-week low of $70.82 and a 52-week high of $102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.29.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.08 million. Ashland had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 5.98%. Ashland’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ashland will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Ashland’s payout ratio is presently 42.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashland

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Ashland by 122.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Ashland during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 143.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 8,211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland

(Get Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.