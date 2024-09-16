StockNews.com Upgrades EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) to “Buy”

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.32.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EPAM

EPAM Systems Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE EPAM traded up $3.58 on Monday, hitting $205.46. 562,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,982. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $169.43 and a 52-week high of $317.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.28.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPAM Systems

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 372.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 476,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $141,627,000 after buying an additional 375,439 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 60.7% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 10,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.