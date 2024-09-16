Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Short Interest Up 33.9% in August

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,300 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the August 15th total of 836,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,240.6 days.

Straumann Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAUHF traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $141.86. 891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965. Straumann has a 52-week low of $107.75 and a 52-week high of $175.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.72.

Get Straumann alerts:

About Straumann

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.