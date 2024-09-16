Summerhill Capital Management lnc. Has $5.35 Million Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Summerhill Capital Management lnc. lowered its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the period. Vertiv accounts for 3.8% of Summerhill Capital Management lnc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Summerhill Capital Management lnc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $5,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,339,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $331,091,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 303.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,777,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,903 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 13,811,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,622,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

VRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.13.

NYSE:VRT opened at $85.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 82.46, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $34.60 and a 52-week high of $109.27.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,254.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

