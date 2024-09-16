Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Downgraded to “Inline” at Evercore ISI

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $149.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $144.00. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SUI. Truist Financial raised their target price on Sun Communities from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.09.

SUI opened at $147.58 on Monday. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $102.74 and a 1-year high of $147.83. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total transaction of $394,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,340,810.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $576,397,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Sun Communities by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,302,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,677,000 after buying an additional 1,105,306 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,246,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,033,000 after buying an additional 767,126 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,195,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,253,000 after acquiring an additional 424,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 199.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 358,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,754,000 after acquiring an additional 238,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

