SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Shares Gap Down to $9.82

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.82, but opened at $9.45. SunCar Technology Group shares last traded at $9.39, with a volume of 18,810 shares traded.

SunCar Technology Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunCar Technology Group stock. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in SunCar Technology Group were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

SunCar Technology Group Company Profile

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

