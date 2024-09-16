Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Short Interest Down 22.8% in August

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 957,500 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the August 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 241,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Syros Pharmaceuticals

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Syros Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Richard A. Young sold 34,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $178,365.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Richard A. Young sold 34,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $178,365.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason Haas purchased 45,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $76,177.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,552 shares in the company, valued at $209,247.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 130,707 shares of company stock worth $206,491. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 576.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 169,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 144,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS opened at $1.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.92. The company has a market cap of $52.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.58. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $8.17.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.09. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 850.20% and a negative net margin of 1,656.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.