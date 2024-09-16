T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stake Lowered by STF Management LP

STF Management LP trimmed its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises approximately 1.4% of STF Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. STF Management LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $846,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 21,640 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 12,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS opened at $202.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.32. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.82 and a 52-week high of $205.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $26,030,472.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,183,874.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total value of $23,551,862.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 670,945,589 shares in the company, valued at $118,401,768,090.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $26,030,472.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,183,874.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 840,336 shares of company stock worth $154,461,060. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.44.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

