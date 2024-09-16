Takashimaya Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:TKSHF) Short Interest Update

Takashimaya Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:TKSHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,490,500 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the August 15th total of 1,200,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14,905.0 days.

Takashimaya Stock Performance

Shares of TKSHF stock remained flat at $7.20 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.74. Takashimaya has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $14.40.

About Takashimaya

Takashimaya Company, Limited engages in the department stores, corporate, and mail order business in Japan. It operates through Department Store, Commercial Property Development, Finance, and Construction and Design segment. The company's Department Store segment engages in retailing operations of clothing, accessories, home furnishings, foods, and other products.

