TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $23,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,596,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,265,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526,230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $693,985,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,630,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $510,015,000 after buying an additional 403,750 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,118,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $469,113,000 after acquiring an additional 223,842 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,798,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $406,459,000 after acquiring an additional 238,370 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,186,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,186,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $9,235,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,893.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,363 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,161 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE TEL opened at $145.84 on Monday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. Hsbc Global Res raised TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. HSBC cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TE Connectivity

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

