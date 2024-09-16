TechPrecision (NASDAQ:TPCS) Announces Earnings Results

TechPrecision (NASDAQ:TPCS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. TechPrecision had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $8.60 million during the quarter.

TechPrecision Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of TechPrecision stock opened at $3.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.91. TechPrecision has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.23.

About TechPrecision

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Ranor and Stadco. It provides custom components for ships, submarines, military helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems.

