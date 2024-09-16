TechPrecision (NASDAQ:TPCS) Announces Earnings Results

TechPrecision (NASDAQ:TPCS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. TechPrecision had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $8.60 million during the quarter.
TechPrecision Trading Up 5.0 %
Shares of TechPrecision stock opened at $3.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.91. TechPrecision has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.23.
About TechPrecision
