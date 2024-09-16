The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Receives $48.24 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.24.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZEK. Citigroup cut their price objective on AZEK from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AZEK from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on AZEK from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $560,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,134 shares in the company, valued at $8,883,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $560,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,883,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $542,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,024,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,770,537. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,932,790. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in AZEK during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of AZEK by 733.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 44.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZEK opened at $43.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.11. AZEK has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $50.78.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $434.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.89 million. AZEK had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZEK announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

