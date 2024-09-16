The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,290,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the August 15th total of 8,440,000 shares. Currently, 13.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SKIN. Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down from $1.50) on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beauty Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.46.

Shares of Beauty Health stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $1.49. 458,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,094,818. Beauty Health has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $6.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.46 million. Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 22.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. Research analysts expect that Beauty Health will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beauty Health news, Chairman Brent L. Saunders purchased 40,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $43,686.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 5,921,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,395,510.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 41.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKIN. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Beauty Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Beauty Health in the first quarter worth $60,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 31,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 14,974 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

