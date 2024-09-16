The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Hits New 12-Month High at $370.83

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $370.83 and last traded at $367.09, with a volume of 151579 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $364.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Baird R W raised shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $384.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.00.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CI

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $344.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.29. The company has a market capitalization of $102.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at $13,773,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,264.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CI. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 70 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Cigna Group

(Get Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.