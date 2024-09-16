The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,628,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,765 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.93% of The Cigna Group worth $869,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 70 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE CI opened at $364.72 on Monday. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $253.95 and a 12 month high of $370.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $101.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $344.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.29.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,773,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

