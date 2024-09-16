The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,600 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the August 15th total of 141,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Stock Performance
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.91. 44,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,118. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.39. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $6.40.
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.
