The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Target Price to $139.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $178.00 to $139.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 101.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MRNA. Oppenheimer downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Moderna from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC upgraded Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.93.

Moderna Stock Up 1.2 %

MRNA traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.09. 1,120,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,218,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.89. Moderna has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $170.47. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.67.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.62) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Moderna will post -9.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total transaction of $1,908,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,284,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,572,388.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total value of $1,908,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,284,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,572,388.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $104,874.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,754. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,158 shares of company stock worth $11,167,312. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,036,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,769,000 after buying an additional 5,129,800 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,460 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,648,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,743,000 after purchasing an additional 18,728 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $347,565,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Moderna by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,916,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,230,000 after purchasing an additional 120,621 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Stories

