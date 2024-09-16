The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stake Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,809,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,007 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.96% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $584,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3,770.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 18,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 561,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,452,000 after buying an additional 40,778 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $414,809.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,582.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $115.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.82 and a twelve month high of $117.68.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.30 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 21.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised The Hartford Financial Services Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.