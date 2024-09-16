The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 248,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,123 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $7,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,096,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,975 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,620,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 101.9% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,690,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,162,000 after acquiring an additional 853,287 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,842,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,063,000 after acquiring an additional 828,150 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,922,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,954,000 after acquiring an additional 777,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Macquarie cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $30.85 on Monday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $35.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.96.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 46.98%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

