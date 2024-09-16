The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Black Creek Investment Management Inc.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,547,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 545,633 shares during the period. Interpublic Group of Companies makes up approximately 10.3% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $277,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 652.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,024.6% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IPG stock opened at $30.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $35.17.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 9.46%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IPG shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Read More

