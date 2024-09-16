The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Short Interest Down 34.4% in August

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the August 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 137.0 days.

The Swatch Group Stock Performance

Shares of SWGNF remained flat at $39.23 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 546. The Swatch Group has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $52.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.27.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

The Swatch Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.