The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Short Interest Down 34.4% in August

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the August 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 137.0 days.

The Swatch Group Stock Performance

Shares of SWGNF remained flat at $39.23 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 546. The Swatch Group has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $52.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.27.

The Swatch Group Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

