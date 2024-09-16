Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Boosts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 215.7% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 10,632 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Citigroup by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 46,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $57.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $110.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $67.81.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

