Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 24.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 525,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,829 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $4,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 162.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 89.2% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 98.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 39.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Green Dot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $11.52 on Monday. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $14.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.98 million, a P/E ratio of -24.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Green Dot had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $407.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Dot Company Profile

(Free Report)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.